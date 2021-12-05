Backing up Recalbox SD card on Windows question about multiple drive letters
thanosazlin
I'm creating a backup image of my 128gb micro SD card for Recalbox. I'm using Win32 Disk Imager software, however i don't know which drive letter to select in windows does it matter ? I mean there is a "Recalbox" and E: "Share" and F: "SDXC" on my SD card , so if i select any one of the 3 drivers to create my backup image will it just image the whole SD card ? meaning that if i go to do a restore then all the 3 partitions will be included ? thanks.
Wizzard
I think you should just backup your share drive, cause it only concains all the games and everything yours. If you use Linux, you can easily backup whole SD card using DD command.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@thanosazlin If you don't make a mistake on Win32 Disk Imager you should select the main partition, and it will make a copy of all 3 partitions.
But, the recommended is to backup only the BIOS/ROMS and saves folders, see if this video helps (enable the subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=31&ab_channel=Recalbox