Recalbox opens by itself
-
Domnet last edited by
Hello, I have a problem when I use a push button to open and close recalbox and activate gpio56 in the config file. Recalbox closes and opens correctly when I press the push button. But the problem is that recalbox turns on by itself when it is closed. As soon as there is a change in the current that feeds the raspberry, recalbox starts up. I easily reproduce the problem by turning a hair dryer on and off that I plug into the same electrical outlet as the raspberry. If I disable gpio56 in the config file I don't have this problem. Did you find a solution to this problem? Thank you
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@domnet Please don't SPAM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25409/recalbox-s-ouvre-tout-seul