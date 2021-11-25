@ivwshane /recalbox/system/recalbox.config

I personally have it set to 720p, as there is no point in wasting cpu power rendering these games at 1080p, and at 1080p, a lot of shaders will slow the device down, whereas they work fine at 720p

Also, as per inside that file, you must stop the N64 and Dreamcast rendering at even 720p.

These lines are there, probably preceded with a ; so they don't take effect. That semi colon must be removed, and the lines need to be:

system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI

Thats near the start

global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI

Thats probably around line 300

n64.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI

dreamcast.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI

Those 2 will be around line 400 ish