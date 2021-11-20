Hello,

I installed the new 8.0.0 Beta on my GPi Case with RPi Zero 2.

Emulation works fine and its awesome.

However I would love to view TV on my handheld via Kodi.

Per default Kodi is not enabled on the GPi Build.

Editing recalbox.conf and switch kodi.enabled=1 does not enable Kodi in Settings.

Is there another way to enable Kodi on GPi or is it simply not possible?

Greetings