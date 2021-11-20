Kodi on GPi Build 8.0.0
menaceone last edited by
Hello,
I installed the new 8.0.0 Beta on my GPi Case with RPi Zero 2.
Emulation works fine and its awesome.
However I would love to view TV on my handheld via Kodi.
Per default Kodi is not enabled on the GPi Build.
recalbox.confand switch
kodi.enabled=1does not enable Kodi in Settings.
Is there another way to enable Kodi on GPi or is it simply not possible?
digitaLumberjack Staff
@menaceone hello, sadly we could not continue to support kodi on GPI case, the version we compile is not compatible anymore with the drivers we use in the RPIZERO2 + GPICase image.
Sorry !