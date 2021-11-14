Gpi case, use d-pad as analog
Hi,
I have a gpi case with the new raspberry zero 2W
It’s great some dreamcast games can run now but most of them use an analog pad and the d-pad is quite useless (crazy taxi, star wars racer, …)
The gpi case only have a d-pad so I tried to remap settings and use the d-pad as an analog but it doesn’t seem to work.
How could I do?
Thanks
I can see a solution exists to use the other d-pad mode ( change with select and left or up) on retropie but how could I use it on recalbox ?
