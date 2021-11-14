Hello everyone,

After months without using my recalbox, I turned it back on to reinstall everything so it is now in 7.2.2Reloaded.

I installed some roms without any issues and the return to the recalbox main menu for snes or other emulators poses no problem except for N64 it's impossible to return to the main menu with the combination of button of the joystick (PS4 controller), I have to turn my rapsberry pi3 off and on again.

Do you know why?

Thank you for your answers.