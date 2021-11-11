Hi, I bought two generic PS3 joysticks and I can't pair them with the Raspberry Pi3 (which has recalbox latest version 7.2.2). I've tried connecting them using an USB cable for 10 seconds and then holding the PS button with no luck. I can navigate the EmulationStation menu but they don't work inside the games. I've also tried with the bluez, official and shanwan configurations.

I used Putty to find out which clone they were, this is the result:

sdl2-jstest --list

error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops

Found 1 joystick(s)

Joystick Name: 'PS3 Controller'

Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event1'

Joystick GUID: 030000004c0500006802000011810000

Joystick Number: 0

Number of Axes: 6

Number of Buttons: 17

Number of Hats: 0

Number of Balls: 0

GameControllerConfig:

Name: 'PS3 Controller'

Mapping: '030000004c0500006802000011810000,PS3 Controller,a:b0,b:b1,back:b8,dp down:b14,dpleft:b15,dpright:b16,dpup:b13,guide:b10,leftshoulder:b4,leftstick:b11 ,lefttrigger:a2,leftx:a0,lefty:a1,rightshoulder:b5,rightstick:b12,righttrigger:a 5,rightx:a3,righty:a4,start:b9,x:b3,y:b2,'

Axis code 0: 0

Axis code 1: 1

Axis code 2: 2

Axis code 3: 3

Axis code 4: 4

Axis code 5: 5

Button code 0: 304

Button code 1: 305

Button code 2: 307

Button code 3: 308

Button code 4: 310

Button code 5: 311

Button code 6: 312

Button code 7: 313

Button code 8: 314

Button code 9: 315

Button code 10: 316

Button code 11: 317

Button code 12: 318

Button code 13: 544

Button code 14: 545

Button code 15: 546

Button code 16: 547

Thanks!