Generic PS3 joysticks only works on EmulationStation when connected via USB cable
Tincho113 last edited by
Hi, I bought two generic PS3 joysticks and I can't pair them with the Raspberry Pi3 (which has recalbox latest version 7.2.2). I've tried connecting them using an USB cable for 10 seconds and then holding the PS button with no luck. I can navigate the EmulationStation menu but they don't work inside the games. I've also tried with the bluez, official and shanwan configurations.
I used Putty to find out which clone they were, this is the result:
sdl2-jstest --list
error: failed to read gamecontrollerdb.txt: Invalid RWops
Found 1 joystick(s)
Joystick Name: 'PS3 Controller'
Joystick Path: '/dev/input/event1'
Joystick GUID: 030000004c0500006802000011810000
Joystick Number: 0
Number of Axes: 6
Number of Buttons: 17
Number of Hats: 0
Number of Balls: 0
GameControllerConfig:
Name: 'PS3 Controller'
Mapping: '030000004c0500006802000011810000,PS3 Controller,a:b0,b:b1,back:b8,dp down:b14,dpleft:b15,dpright:b16,dpup:b13,guide:b10,leftshoulder:b4,leftstick:b11 ,lefttrigger:a2,leftx:a0,lefty:a1,rightshoulder:b5,rightstick:b12,righttrigger:a 5,rightx:a3,righty:a4,start:b9,x:b3,y:b2,'
Axis code 0: 0
Axis code 1: 1
Axis code 2: 2
Axis code 3: 3
Axis code 4: 4
Axis code 5: 5
Button code 0: 304
Button code 1: 305
Button code 2: 307
Button code 3: 308
Button code 4: 310
Button code 5: 311
Button code 6: 312
Button code 7: 313
Button code 8: 314
Button code 9: 315
Button code 10: 316
Button code 11: 317
Button code 12: 318
Button code 13: 544
Button code 14: 545
Button code 15: 546
Button code 16: 547
Thanks!