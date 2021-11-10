PS3 gamepad not working wireless before Pi3b 7.2.2 upgrade
Dear fellows,
I am new here, but read all posts before writing this one. I have a Pi3b and 4 ps3 controllers (2 originals, 2 first line).
All my gamepads were working fine, wireless, with oficial driver, UNTIL I updated the system to 7.2.2. Now, all gamepads work fine but only WIRED.
In order to test, I have downloaded latest version of recalbox to install at another microSd, which I did. Same thing with this brand and fresh new system: all gamepads working fine wired, but not wireless.
Have you heard about a ps3 gamepad driver problem with the new update?
Thank you very much for your time and help.
Just to make my words clear, the best title for topic would be "PS3 gamepad not working wireless AFTER Pi3b 7.2.2 update"
The gamepads were working fine wireless before the update. After that, not working wireless, only wired.