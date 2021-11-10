Dear fellows,

I am new here, but read all posts before writing this one. I have a Pi3b and 4 ps3 controllers (2 originals, 2 first line).

All my gamepads were working fine, wireless, with oficial driver, UNTIL I updated the system to 7.2.2. Now, all gamepads work fine but only WIRED.

In order to test, I have downloaded latest version of recalbox to install at another microSd, which I did. Same thing with this brand and fresh new system: all gamepads working fine wired, but not wireless.

Have you heard about a ps3 gamepad driver problem with the new update?

Thank you very much for your time and help.