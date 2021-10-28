UNSOLVED Can't build the beta, isl.gforge.inria.fr is down
-
tonyrh last edited by Zing
Hello,
I'm trying to build the latest beta with rpi zero 2 w support, but the site hosting one of the packages needed by the building process is down. However, there is plenty of mirrors hosting the needed file.
I don't know enough about docker and/or the build system to understand where that URL is pulled from, I tried some simple string search in the filesystem but I was unable to fix the issue: I found a file called isl.mk that contains the URL string but changing it to point to one of the mirrors didn't work, I think the file gets recreated every time I launch recaldocker.sh.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@tonyrh Right now the Recalbox team is only working with closed betas, there is a specific team of beta testers.