Hi!

I am trying to install 2p versions of “turtles” and “simpsons” game (mame and fba versions).

The main rom works well, but they are 4 players versions.

I was used to put the clone version (2 players versions) in the same rom folders (with main rom), but it is not working on Recalbox 7.2. The game appears on my list, but it just crashes back to the gamelist.

Am I doing something wrong?

(I am on raspberry 4)

Thanks!