Recalbox 7.2.2 TV CRT (Pi4)
fneto4 last edited by fneto4
I'm trying to configure a recalbox 7.2.2 image on a Toshiba 29" CRt TV using rbp4. I used the p2 composite cable settings but the image was pretty bad. I did a test without modifying the config.txt file, putting an HDMI converter to VGA and the image was also very bad, could anyone help?
I know there are two files I need to change:
config.txt
recalbox-user-config.txt
Zing Global moderator Translator
fneto4 last edited by
@zing I did it the same way but the image was bad.