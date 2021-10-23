Hello everyone.

On Recalbox 7.2.2 KODI 18.9 is installed .

Python is here on version 2 as far as i know. But for the most modern plugins we hab to use python3.

Well, if you want to install a modern plugin KODI shows a failure: "Die Abhängigkeit auf xbmc.python in Version 3.0.0 konnte nicht aufgelöst werden" ("The dependency on xbmc.python in version 3.0.0 could not be resolved"). The Plugins for the popular streaming services can't be installed.

Why is it not possible to update KODI by itself?

When could we get an update in Recalbox?

Is it possible to raise the repetition rate from 30fps(Hz) to 60fps(Hz) in KODI?

Thank you for your work and for your help.