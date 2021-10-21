login fail
hez83 last edited by
hey
try to login per terminal .root and recalboxroot.
than only a #.
nthing happens..
just a #.
recalbox works..
but i need to acces via terminal to install an 3.5 tft
thanks
Zing Global moderator Translator
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @hez83
Actually, the
#means you are logged in.
