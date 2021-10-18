How to install BIOS?
-
coltonious last edited by
I haven't found a recent topic for this, so I thought I'd go ahead and ask it for anyone having this issue currently. I build my recalbox Raspberry Pi 4 on thursday, but cannot find where I am to put bios. When googling it, I only find people saying its in "/recalbox/share/bios" but I can't find this. I can't even find /recalbox/share. When I put that into my browser, I just get a 404 error. I am able to play any systems that already have the bios in them, but I can't seem to find where to put bios for other systems.
-
RustyMG last edited by
@coltonious Put microSD card in your PC, assign the "big" partition a drive letter, see all the folders appear, put the files in the bios folder, job done.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22742/file-transfer-roms-directly-to-microsd-card-it-works
Where he says "Go to disk management", just search for "diskmgmt" in the windows search box - that's it.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual/getting-started/network-features
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1OEtEHvaVk&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=46&ab_channel=Recalbox
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt4aHZ2Xo2g&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=38&ab_channel=Recalbox