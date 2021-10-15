Dreamcast load issue
after perfect crt setup I decided to play some dreamcast games. I had some gd-rom rips taken from cdromance and one ripped from my own gd-rom. here's the list of games i've got: sonic adventure 2(Echelon. my gd rom rip), puyo puyo fever(DCRES, CDromance, chd), puyo puyo 4(CDromance chd). I started puyo puyo fever, but when audio surround logo apperars I saw some graphical issues(some unknown shards of color yellow and green) next the most of the game's intro was missing textures and title screen was black. when I tried to go into menu the emulator crashed. after this I tried sonic adventure 2. the game functions as normal but when it tries to load a level it freezes, but you can exit from it. And puyo puyo 4 was played as normal(no issuses). Please fix the issue, who also got the same problem write in comments. I've got RPI3B+.
@ssssq also got enter key issue(but that's not your problem )
@ssssq you DO realise that N64, Dreamcast, and PSP emulation on the Pi is still far from perfect, and LOTS of games still do not even load, play properly, or crash?
This is nothing to do with Recalbox, but, the actual emulators.
With each update, more and more games do work (look at how many now work compared to just 2 years ago), but, you have unrealistic expectations.
Also, for all 3 systems mentioned, you really are best to have a Pi4.