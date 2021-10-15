@ssssq you DO realise that N64, Dreamcast, and PSP emulation on the Pi is still far from perfect, and LOTS of games still do not even load, play properly, or crash?

This is nothing to do with Recalbox, but, the actual emulators.

With each update, more and more games do work (look at how many now work compared to just 2 years ago), but, you have unrealistic expectations.

Also, for all 3 systems mentioned, you really are best to have a Pi4.