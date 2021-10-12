Issue starting any PSX games on Recalbox x86
Hi,
Just started joining the forum. I'm having difficulty having answers from the Discord Channel, I figured it's best to ask it here instead.
Here is my problem with my setup. I have a 2007 PC running Recalbox x86 version.
I have good gameplay running previous generation systems, up to Nintendo64. Unfortunately only the PSX emulation I'm having issues with.
I have done the following:
- secured the required BIOS set.
- re-aquired a clean copy from a reliable source.
- tested Bin & Cue format and it fails
- converted to eboot, it still fails
This 2007 machine can run PSX easily with windowsXP installed with ePSXe with no issues. On Recalbox I can't seem to have it working at all.
All games will try to boot, and displays and error code after:
It appears your game didn't start at all!
A couple of things could cause this:
- Bad ROM
- Missing/bad mandatory BIOS files
- Missing/bad optional BIOS files (but required for this game)
Thanks to anyone able to help me out with this.
Hi o/
Is it a 32bit cpu ?
Can you try the 64bit image if not ?
Hi, thanks for noticing my post. The CPU it has is capable with 64bit windows, but I can only have x86 to work on it. I have tried the x64, but just before installation can start or even load a live session; it halts with continues error that I can't understand.
I'm now able to use the x86, does this mean PSX is not supported for the x86 setup?
@infiltraitor did you try to change the default emulator / core ?
To be honest, I dont know how to do that. I was actually in the process of doing it. Both for PSX and SNES if possible.
@infiltraitor
START -> ADVANCED SETTINGS -> ADVANCED EMULATOR CONFIGURATION
Thank you, I'll do that now.
You sir have solved my concern in a mater of minutes. Thank you for your support and expertise.