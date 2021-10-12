Hi,

Just started joining the forum. I'm having difficulty having answers from the Discord Channel, I figured it's best to ask it here instead.

Here is my problem with my setup. I have a 2007 PC running Recalbox x86 version.

I have good gameplay running previous generation systems, up to Nintendo64. Unfortunately only the PSX emulation I'm having issues with.

I have done the following:

secured the required BIOS set.

re-aquired a clean copy from a reliable source.

tested Bin & Cue format and it fails

converted to eboot, it still fails

This 2007 machine can run PSX easily with windowsXP installed with ePSXe with no issues. On Recalbox I can't seem to have it working at all.

All games will try to boot, and displays and error code after:

It appears your game didn't start at all!

A couple of things could cause this:

Bad ROM

Missing/bad mandatory BIOS files

Missing/bad optional BIOS files (but required for this game)

Thanks to anyone able to help me out with this.