Can't Upgrade to 7.2.2
Trying to upgrade to 7.2.2 reloaded from 7.1.1 reloaded. It will start to download the upgrade, get about 3/4 of the way through the status bar, then say "Error downloading recalbox 7.2.2-Reloaded...Please retry later!"
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @grahf-0
Can you put the SD card to a PC and check the free space of the partition called "RECALBOX".
You must have at least 1Gb free.
If you have enough space, go to the manager (usually http://recalbox or http://recalbox.local), click on "logs" -> select "/var/log/messages" and click Check.
Paste here the log file.
David
Zing Global moderator Translator
@grahf-0 Watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPwtCNIeFmg&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=13&ab_channel=Recalbox
@davidb2111
I only have 825.4MB free on the recalbox partition. Is there anything I can delete on that partition. Like the update folder. That folder alone is over 850MB. Or do I need to resize the partition?
@davidb2111
I removed the update folder and the update worked. Thank you.