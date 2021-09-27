For technical issues, folks will generally need more detail about /which/ component is slow.

Do you mean playing games? If so, what systems/consoles are slow?

Or do you mean the Recalbox interface? If so, do you have a large number of consoles and/or large number of games in the list?

If the interface is fine and it’s just complex games (e.g. PS1) that are slower, it may be that the Pi Zero is not powerful enough. Most people seem to use a Pi3B or Pi4 model which are significantly more powerful.