Hello

I would like to have Capcom (CPS-1-3) in its own menu item. I know how to do this ...

I developed a manual for this:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/8230/capcom-symbol-im-startmenü-exklusiv-für-cps-roms

It still works so far (I now have Capcom as a menu item and I can start the games from it). But with the next update, the menu entry is gone, of course. That's why I wrote a shell script which I called after the update - it simply restored the entry.

Unfortunately, it is no longer allowed to store .sh scripts in the writable area - I can't get them marked as executable with chmod u+x

Is there an update-safe place where I can put the script and execute it?

Don't work:

/recalbox/share/system

/recalbox/share/userscripts

I then found a tip for /usr/bin ... but is the directory update-safe?

Of course it would be better if Capcom would be in Recalbox by default (works for Neogeo too; although Neogeo games also run via fbneo)