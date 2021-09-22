Separate menu entry for Capcom games
Hello
I would like to have Capcom (CPS-1-3) in its own menu item. I know how to do this ...
I developed a manual for this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/8230/capcom-symbol-im-startmenü-exklusiv-für-cps-roms
It still works so far (I now have Capcom as a menu item and I can start the games from it). But with the next update, the menu entry is gone, of course. That's why I wrote a shell script which I called after the update - it simply restored the entry.
Unfortunately, it is no longer allowed to store .sh scripts in the writable area - I can't get them marked as executable with chmod u+x
Is there an update-safe place where I can put the script and execute it?
Don't work:
/recalbox/share/system
/recalbox/share/userscripts
I then found a tip for /usr/bin ... but is the directory update-safe?
Of course it would be better if Capcom would be in Recalbox by default (works for Neogeo too; although Neogeo games also run via fbneo)
@wulfman I have all the Capcom (CPS-1-3) games on my setup, in the FBA folder, and added a scrape for them to ARRM.