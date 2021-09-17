XBOX one USB connected to Raspberry pi 3 B+
Hi all I´m new here
Currently I'm working in a portable arcade console project, the problem that I'm currently have is when I turn off and turn on the raspberry the gamepad does not work, I have to unplug and plug the Gamepad USB cable and gamepad works well. Every time I turn off and turn on the raspberry I have to unplug and plug on USB cable. Recalbox 7.2.2is installed. Anybody have the solution to this terrible problem?
Thanks all
@t-nieblas I don't have this control so I can't test it, but see if any of these topics help you:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24099/xbox-one-controller-1708-en-bluetooth-non-fonctionnel
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23362/recalbox-controller-problems
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23027/probleme-de-mapping-manette-xbox-one
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24962/x-arcade-dual-stick (I know this topic does not talk about the same model of joystick, but read and you will understand that the suggestions presented here can also be used for your problem)