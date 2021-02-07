Recalbox Controller Problems
Hi!
I am super happy with recalbox. The first few weeks everything was working very well.
But for a few days now i have a problem: First everything is working fine, when i go back to the recalbox main menu and i close the current game with hotkey + start, i can open a new game. But now the problem: The controller will stop working. Sometimes the ingame controll works, but the hotkey seems completely disabled. I cant go back to the main menu of recalbox.
Can somebody help? Is there a Cache that i can clear or something else? Please help!
Please help! I need to restart the whole Pi so get the controller working again.... Thats so frustrating...
Zing Global moderator Translator
@132 What is your hardware?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
If everything worked and now it stopped working, something has been changed, have you changed what recently?
Have you tried to remap the control in the main menu?