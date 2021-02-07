Recalbox Controller Problems

Hi!

I am super happy with recalbox. The first few weeks everything was working very well.

But for a few days now i have a problem: First everything is working fine, when i go back to the recalbox main menu and i close the current game with hotkey + start, i can open a new game. But now the problem: The controller will stop working. Sometimes the ingame controll works, but the hotkey seems completely disabled. I cant go back to the main menu of recalbox.

Can somebody help? Is there a Cache that i can clear or something else? Please help!