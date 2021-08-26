X Arcade Dual Stick
I just flashed the image for the new Recalbox version and my X Arcade Dual stick is not recognized. To be fair I haven't updated in a while but I finally felt like doing it. The X Arcade is built into the the custom cabinet I made for it so I don't have many options for controllers. I have never had this issue with any other version, the controller was just recognized and set up easily. Has anyone else had this problem? I didn't change anything other than the image on the SD card. Thankfully I have a save of my old image I can flash back to but I'd obviously prefer the newer setup if possible. Raspberry Pi 3.