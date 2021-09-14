Ikaruga and ibara
Loky31 last edited by
Hello all,
I can't achieve to make IKARAGU and IBARA run on either Mame or FBNEO...
Is there something special to be done?
I managed to make it run on Mame on a computer so I imagine I have all the good files and BIOS needed.
Thanks for your help
barbudreadmon
@loky31 read arcade documentation
nayok last edited by nayok
Hi, @Loky31 Ikaruga will run on Dreamcast Emulator but you'll need a specific ISO
Raspberry pi 3 is too slow for correct emulation on most DC games.