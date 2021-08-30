No sound over HDMI
KamilCieplak last edited by
I have problem with sound over HDMI. Works only analog output.
I've tried to change command line with "recalbox-user-config", over network connection too and all nothing. The system doesn't show option to choose sound over hdmi. Only analog. The cable has putted near to power cable.
I have RB 4, and TV Samsung Q80. Any sugestions?
Zing Global moderator Translator
- What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready-made?
- Have you tried with the other HDMI output of the RPi4? Another HDMI input from the TV?
- Have you tried with another TV? Another Cable?
- Ever tried to do a factory reset (via advanced settings)? Factory reset does not delete any personal files, but resets all custom settings.
Maybe this will help:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23885/update-to-7-2-no-sound