Hi everyone,

I like flycast very much, but one thing is really unnerving to me, and that is the way the controller settings work in this emulator. So please, can anyone straighten it out to me: do we REALLY map our controls ONCE for ALL games in flycast, or has something escaped my attention?

Because of this I play Hokuto no Ken (on Atomiswave), the King of Fighters games and Capcom vs SNK fine, but pretty much all the other games are almost unplayable.

For example a little while ago I installed Resident Evil 3 Nemesis (Dreamcast version) and tweaked the controls in the settings, clicked "Make Game Config" (right by "Done") after that, and to my horror the controls were messed up in all the other games... Hokuto no Ken, Capcom vs SNK, 18 Wheeler, etc.

How come some emulators allow us to set our controls independently for each game (like MAME or Teknoparrot for ex.) and Flycast doesn't? Or again, am I missing something?

Sorry if this is a noob question and has been asked already. Any help would be greatly appreciated.