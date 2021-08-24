How can I map controls independently for each game in Flycast emulator?
vince16 last edited by
Hi everyone,
I like flycast very much, but one thing is really unnerving to me, and that is the way the controller settings work in this emulator. So please, can anyone straighten it out to me: do we REALLY map our controls ONCE for ALL games in flycast, or has something escaped my attention?
Because of this I play Hokuto no Ken (on Atomiswave), the King of Fighters games and Capcom vs SNK fine, but pretty much all the other games are almost unplayable.
For example a little while ago I installed Resident Evil 3 Nemesis (Dreamcast version) and tweaked the controls in the settings, clicked "Make Game Config" (right by "Done") after that, and to my horror the controls were messed up in all the other games... Hokuto no Ken, Capcom vs SNK, 18 Wheeler, etc.
How come some emulators allow us to set our controls independently for each game (like MAME or Teknoparrot for ex.) and Flycast doesn't? Or again, am I missing something?
Sorry if this is a noob question and has been asked already. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Zing Global moderator Translator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/how-to-customize-controller-mapping
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/controllers/configuring-custom-buttons/create-a-custom-configuration-by-emulator
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/advanced-user/configuration/configuration-overload/retroarch-overloads
vince16 last edited by
@zing Thanks, but I didn't mean in Retroarch but in flycast as a standalone emulator, actually. I should've said so earlier, sorry.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@vince16 But Recalbox doesn't have the standalone Flycast, only the Libretro Flycast:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
This is the Recalbox forum, for help with Recalbox, if you are not using Recalbox, you are in the wrong place.