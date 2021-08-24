How to hide the mouse cursor recalbox X86_64
Hi everybody,
I have the recalbox 7.2.2 for X86_64 installed in my arcadecab with a trackball.
The trackball works fine but when I play a game like Alien the gun.
I have the visor but also the mouse cursor.
With Arkanoid I can move the 'pad' with the trackball but it also display the mouse cursor.
Can you please tell me how to disable the mouse cursor ?
Thank you for your help.
Max
Zing
Hello,
Thank you for the reply.
I have read the topic in reddit but I have not the option "pointer type".
I have read that we can add the following command -> input_overlay_show_mouse_cursor = "false"
but in which file ?
Thanks again.
Best regards,
Max
Zing
@dantemax Test by creating a Configuration overload file for a specific game: