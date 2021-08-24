Hi everybody,

I have the recalbox 7.2.2 for X86_64 installed in my arcadecab with a trackball.

The trackball works fine but when I play a game like Alien the gun.

I have the visor but also the mouse cursor.

With Arkanoid I can move the 'pad' with the trackball but it also display the mouse cursor.

Can you please tell me how to disable the mouse cursor ?

Thank you for your help.

Max