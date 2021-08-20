Trouble updating to beta version
I'm on version 7.2.2 and when I try to update to a beta version, 7.3-Beta6 the download process is considerable slower then when I went from 6.x to 7.x even though I'm on a 200MB connection and when the process ends the update doesn't seem to happen, nothing changes.
Is this a currently known issue, updating to a beta version.
There is no public beta version released by Recalbox.
This "beta" is just a wild build from a random user and is not endorsed by Recalbox in any way.
We will provide no support at all.