Upgrade 7.0.1 to 7.2.2 not working
Hi,
Today i tried to upgrade from version 7.0.1 to 7.2.2. The upgrade process seems to go fine. After booting the offline installation screen appears and the timeline with 7 blocks appears.
4 go white and after a while al 7 turn red and the system reboots. After that i am still on version 7.0.1 with no error message.
See attached pictures.
I have!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@baltar Watch this video, it should help you (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPwtCNIeFmg&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=13&ab_channel=Recalbox