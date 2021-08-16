Psx controls
Joey0621 last edited by
Hello. I've been having trouble with the PCSX Re-Armed core on my pi4. The games load without any problems and run nice but the controls don't work. I'm using an Xbox One S controller connected via USB and this is the only core that doesn't work. I've tried changing the controller type in the options but had no luck. I'm Using Recalbox 7.2.2 on a Pi 4.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@joey0621 Most users who had problems with controls on PSX, resolved by resetting to factory settings (available through advanced settings), you don't lose any personal files (ROMS/BIOS/etc), but you lose all custom settings.