Problem USB encoder Recalbox x_64
-
Dantemax last edited by
hello,
I have a arcadecab and I want to modify it and place a Recalbox PC.
I have installed the recalbox 7.2.2 on a PC_X64 and I have a problem with my joystick panel.
I have one USB controller MR-P022 installed in my arcadecab with a panel for 2 players.
Recalbox recognize one MICREAL USB Controller but not the second one.
Then I have tried with a Raspeberry PI3 B+, I have add the command line "usbhid.quirks=0x0314:0x0324:0x040" in the CMDLINE.TXT and it worked. The 2 joysticks were recognized.
Is there a way to do the same with the X_64 version ?
I search in internet and various forum but I do not find the solution for the x_64 version.
thanks for your help.
B.R.
Max
-
Dantemax last edited by
@dantemax said in Problem USB encoder Recalbox x_64:
hello,
I have a arcadecab and I want to modify it and place a Recalbox PC.
I have installed the recalbox 7.2.2 on a PC_X64 and I have a problem with my joystick panel.
I have one USB controller MR-P022 installed in my arcadecab with a panel for 2 players.
Recalbox recognize one MICREAL USB Controller but not the second one.
Then I have tried with a Raspeberry PI3 B+, I have add the command line "usbhid.quirks=0x0314:0x0324:0x040" in the CMDLINE.TXT and it worked. The 2 joysticks were recognized.
Is there a way to do the same with the X_64 version ?
I search in internet and various forum but I do not find the solution for the x_64 version.
thanks for your help.
here is the log : https://transfer.sh/1m7GfR9/recalbox-support-d49f1e26-651b-daba-0e69-26efc9e19c3c.tar.gz
BR
Max