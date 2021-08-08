hello,

I have a arcadecab and I want to modify it and place a Recalbox PC.

I have installed the recalbox 7.2.2 on a PC_X64 and I have a problem with my joystick panel.

I have one USB controller MR-P022 installed in my arcadecab with a panel for 2 players.

Recalbox recognize one MICREAL USB Controller but not the second one.

Then I have tried with a Raspeberry PI3 B+, I have add the command line "usbhid.quirks=0x0314:0x0324:0x040" in the CMDLINE.TXT and it worked. The 2 joysticks were recognized.

Is there a way to do the same with the X_64 version ?

I search in internet and various forum but I do not find the solution for the x_64 version.

thanks for your help.

B.R.

Max