Emulation Station / ES won't start / boot
neo207 last edited by
Hello ES won't boot anymore. Haven't added new roms or changed anything. any help?
the ES-log file:
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.875] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] RecalboxConf instance created.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.875] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] NotificationManager instance created.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.876] (INFO ) : [MainRunner] EmulationStation - v 7.2.2-Reloaded, built Jun 17 2021 - 23:26:32
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.877] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/de_DE/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.877] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/de/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.877] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/share/locale/de_DE/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.877] (INFO ) : [Locale] Using /usr/share/locale/de/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.878] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] Board instance created.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.878] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Hardware BCM2711
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.878] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Pi revision c03114
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.878] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Default hardware interface created.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.878] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] AudioController instance created.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.885] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Connected to Server.
[2021/07/25 11:24:10.885] (INFO ) : [PulseAudio] Enumerating Cards.
Here it stops while my other rasp4 with same configuration works fine and has more info in the log file.