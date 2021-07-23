Raspberry Pi 4 won't shut down - trying /dev/input/eventX
Hello guys
I was wondering if you might be able to help me. I'm using a Raspberry Pi 4 together with a RetroFlag Nespi 4 case. In order to use the power button the case, I changed the recalbox.conf according to this post and remove the ; from line 14
# System Variable # You can configure your recalbox from here # To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line # ------------ A - System Options ----------- # # Uncomment the system.power.switch you use ;system.power.switch=ATX_RASPI_R2_6 # http://lowpowerlab.com/atxraspi/#installation ;system.power.switch=MAUSBERRY # http://mausberry-circuits.myshopify.com/pages/setup ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2003 # http://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-2013 ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2005 # http://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-plus-2015 ;system.power.switch=WITTYPI # http://www.uugear.com/witty-pi-realtime-clock-power-management-for-raspberry-pi ;system.power.switch=PIN56ONOFF # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN356PUSHRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
it seems to work as it starts to shut down, the LED is blinking but it doesn't power off.
The same happened before using the power button by just shutting Recalbox down via UI.
in the console, it shows the following message over and over again:
Trying /dev/input/event0 Trying /dev/input/event1 Trying /dev/input/event2 Trying /dev/input/event3 Trying /dev/input/event4 Trying /dev/input/event5 Trying /dev/input/event6 Trying /dev/input/event7 Not found. Retrying in 30s.
does anyone have any idea on how to solve this issue?
Thanks so much and best regards, Sylas
here are some more of the messages before the trying events ...
umount: can't umount /recalbox/share/bootvideos: Transport endpoint is not connected umount: can't umount /recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/assets: Transport endpoint is not connected umount: tmpfs busy - remounted read-only umount: can't remount tmpfs read-only umount: /dev/mmcblk0p1 busy - remounted read-only umount: none busy - remounted read-only umount: sysfs busy - remounted read-only Trying /dev/input/event0 Trying /dev/input/event1 Trying /dev/input/event2 Trying /dev/input/event3 Trying /dev/input/event4 Trying /dev/input/event5 Trying /dev/input/event6 Trying /dev/input/event7 Not found. Retrying in 30s.
thank you so much, that did it
I searched specifically the error message, didn't think too much about the case