Hello guys

I was wondering if you might be able to help me. I'm using a Raspberry Pi 4 together with a RetroFlag Nespi 4 case. In order to use the power button the case, I changed the recalbox.conf according to this post and remove the ; from line 14

# System Variable # You can configure your recalbox from here # To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line # ------------ A - System Options ----------- # # Uncomment the system.power.switch you use ;system.power.switch=ATX_RASPI_R2_6 # http://lowpowerlab.com/atxraspi/#installation ;system.power.switch=MAUSBERRY # http://mausberry-circuits.myshopify.com/pages/setup ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2003 # http://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-2013 ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2005 # http://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-plus-2015 ;system.power.switch=WITTYPI # http://www.uugear.com/witty-pi-realtime-clock-power-management-for-raspberry-pi ;system.power.switch=PIN56ONOFF # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN356PUSHRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)

it seems to work as it starts to shut down, the LED is blinking but it doesn't power off.

The same happened before using the power button by just shutting Recalbox down via UI.

in the console, it shows the following message over and over again:

Trying /dev/input/event0 Trying /dev/input/event1 Trying /dev/input/event2 Trying /dev/input/event3 Trying /dev/input/event4 Trying /dev/input/event5 Trying /dev/input/event6 Trying /dev/input/event7 Not found. Retrying in 30s.

does anyone have any idea on how to solve this issue?

Thanks so much and best regards, Sylas