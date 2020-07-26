Nespi Case+/ safe shutdown installed / power and reset buttons not working at all

Hi guys, i am completely new to this.I have Recalbox installed on my Raspberry Pi 3B+, housed in Nespi Case+.

It was a fresh install.

I have installed the safe-shutdown script via PuTTY and switched the internal switch to ON.

Issue: When i turn the Raspberry on, the Power LED goes on just for a second and then goes off. The Recalbox boots normally, but neither the Power nor the Reset button respond at all.

When i switch the internal switch to OFF, everything works fine, it just has hard Reset and shutdown.

Here is what i got back when installing the script, just to be sure, because i don't understand these things: