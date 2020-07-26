Nespi Case+/ safe shutdown installed / power and reset buttons not working at all
yeeshkul last edited by
Hi guys, i am completely new to this.I have Recalbox installed on my Raspberry Pi 3B+, housed in Nespi Case+.
It was a fresh install.
I have installed the safe-shutdown script via PuTTY and switched the internal switch to ON.
Issue: When i turn the Raspberry on, the Power LED goes on just for a second and then goes off. The Recalbox boots normally, but neither the Power nor the Reset button respond at all.
When i switch the internal switch to OFF, everything works fine, it just has hard Reset and shutdown.
Here is what i got back when installing the script, just to be sure, because i don't understand these things:
wget -O - "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/RetroFlag/retroflag-picase/master/recalbox_install_gpi.sh" | bash--2020-07-24 20:58:33-- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/RetroFlag/retroflag-picase/master/recalbox_install_gpi.shResolving raw.githubusercontent.com... 199.232.16.133Connecting to raw.githubusercontent.com|199.232.16.133|:443... connected.HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OKLength: 1286 (1.3K) [text/plain]Saving to: 'STDOUT' 100%[===================>] 1.26K --.-KB/s in 0s 2020-07-24 20:58:33 (12.7 MB/s) - written to stdout [1286/1286] --2020-07-24 20:58:37-- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/RetroFlag/retroflag-picase/master/recalbox_SafeShutdown_gpi.pyResolving raw.githubusercontent.com... 199.232.16.133Connecting to raw.githubusercontent.com|199.232.16.133|:443... connected.HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OKLength: 818 [text/plain]Saving to: '/opt/RetroFlag/SafeShutdown.py' /opt/RetroFlag/Safe 100%[===================>] 818 --.-KB/s in 0s 2020-07-24 20:58:37 (6.66 MB/s) - '/opt/RetroFlag/SafeShutdown.py' saved [818/818] grep: S99RetroFlag: No such file or directoryExecutable S99RetroFlag configured.RetroFlag Pi Case Switch installation done. Will now reboot after 3 seconds.WARNING: could not determine runlevel - doing soft reboot(it's better to use shutdown instead of reboot from the command line) Broadcast message from root@RECALBOX (Fri Jul 24 20:58:42 2020): The system is going down for reboot NOW!
@yeeshkul there is no need to install anything. Just activate the onoffreset switch in recalbox.conf and the case will work.
I do need to install the script. The Nespi Case+ page sais so.
See the link
http://download.retroflag.com/
Scavy Global moderator
@yeeshkul hi
Go in your recalbox.conf file, open it using notepad++, check the required line :
# System Variable # You can configure your recalbox from here # To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line # ------------ A - System Options ----------- # # Uncomment the system.power.switch you use ;system.power.switch=ATX_RASPI_R2_6 # http://lowpowerlab.com/atxraspi/#installation ;system.power.switch=MAUSBERRY # http://mausberry-circuits.myshopify.com/pages/setup ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2003 # http://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-2013 ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2005 # http://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-plus-2015 ;system.power.switch=WITTYPI # http://www.uugear.com/witty-pi-realtime-clock-power-management-for-raspberry-pi ;system.power.switch=PIN56ONOFF # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ;system.power.switch=PIN356PUSHRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN)
line 14 : simply remove the ";" in front on the pin356ONOFFRESET
Save your file, and that's all.
Don't forget recalbox is an operating system !
@yeeshkul I really don't understand this kind of attitude. You already tried it and it didn't work as expected. You get new instructions and you don't want to believe it.
@paradadf I did try without the script and it didn't work. Both buttons were completely irresponsive. I installed the script - which installed well - and there was no change.
Why would i believe something that is not even explained, when the RetroFlag company itself directs people to install the script.
yeeshkul last edited by
@Scavy Thank you, i will try this
@yeeshkul I gave you the same instructions as scavy.
And you are in recalbox forum... so you better believe what recalbox people tell you or you should ask retroflag directly.
@paradadf I see, i am sorry, i must have missread your post. Thank you
antoni last edited by
My personal recommendation is to use this version of the script, to use the reset button to reset game/exit emulator/restart emulation station.
https://github.com/crcerror/retroflag-picase
Quick Press on Game, will reset the game only
Long Press on Game, will quit the emulator
Multi Switch Shutdown
with advanced shutdown features for more natural behaviour:
If you press restart if emulator is currently running, then you will be kicked back to ES main menu
If you press restart in ES main screen, ES will be restartet (no reboot!), good for quick saving metadata or internal saves.
If you press power-off then Raspberry will shutdown
All metadata is always saved
