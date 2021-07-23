Play Dodonpachi DOJ in recalbox
I have read that it is possible to play dodonpachi DaiOuJou in recalbox, but I can't get any ROM that I download to work ... what do I need? (I use a Pi4)
barbudreadmon
any ROM that I download
Read the arcade documentation instead of downloading random roms, and since that's a pgm game don't forget the bios.
@barbudreadmon That's the part I don't know, buddy ... I'm new to all of this.
@barbudreadmon have you been able to play that ROM in recalbox?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@barbudreadmon That's the part I don't know, buddy ... I'm new to all of this.
Please use the search tool before posting, read existing threads and check if your question has not already been answered in another post.
See these topics, they should answer your question:
jorgemagana last edited by
dodonpachi DaiOuJou
It is playable with Final Burn Neo emulator (if you have de correct romset)
barbudreadmon
It is playable with Final Burn Neo emulator (if you have de correct romset)
It's probably playable too in sufficiently recent versions of MAME (assuming you are using the right romset for the emulator/version you are using, as always), however FinalBurn's ics2115 emulation (PGM's sound board) has been ahead of MAME's for a very long time, not sure they reached a status quo about it nowaday.