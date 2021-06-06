Having problems making my 2015 Mame romset the default.
PimpyJoe
I have tried just about everything. I started out with a completely fresh new image put it on my USB drive and installed it on my Raspberry PI 4 then I put the 2015 Mame Romset in it’s own folder under Mame/ROMs. I went into the menus under advanced emulation settings set to 2015 romset. no go. I then create the file .recalbox.conf file with mame.emulator=libretro & mame.core=mame2015. Put it in /recalbox/share/roms/mame/MAME2015 folder. no go. I then made a copy and renamed it .retroarch.cfg and put it in the same /mame/MAME2015 folder as the .recalbox.conf was in. still no go. i’ve tried coin ops, dig, other ready made images and several others and now this one and I thought I was making progress because I got the joysticks to work but now I am running into this problem. it’s like I have to learn a new computer language for each one of these programs. I was thinking about just renaming the default core until I found out that its just about impossible without having to re-incode everything. Any help would be much appreciated.
Zing
@pimpyjoe I don't know what modifications you've tried to make, I'm afraid that maybe in your attempts you've configured something that might conflict, so I recommend that you delete these configuration overload files, and just in case do a factory reset (option available in the advanced menu). Factory reset will not delete any personal files, but it will erase all your custom settings.
From here we'll assume you've done the above, and you're on a clean install of the latest official Recalbox release.
First point to be considered: Arcade emulators require that the game's ROMSET needs to be the same as the core (the MAME 2015 core will run ROMS from the Mame2015 ROMSET, ie: MAME 0.160).
My first question then: are you sure you have a ROMSET MAME 2015 (MAME 0.160)? Are you sure the ROMS are in the correct format? Maybe you're not getting it to work because you think they're MAME 2015 ROMs and they're not, or, they're in the wrong format (we have to consider this possibility, even if it might not be).
Second point to consider: The BIOS. You didn't mention at any time if you checked the BIOS, some emulators require BIOS, some optional, some mandatory, make sure you have ALL MAME BIOS to make sure this is not the problem.
To ensure that your ROMSET is correct, it is necessary to use software such as ROMULUS or CLMAMEPRO (yes, these are programs that are a bit complex to learn how to use, that's why many users download ROMS packages on the internet, but the only one guaranteed way is you use these programs):
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/utility/rom-management/romulus-tutorial
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial-how-to-check-your-roms-versions
If you are SURE you have MAME 2015 ROMS and you don't do this procedure, no problem. The problem is if you BELIEVE they are MAME 2015 ROMS and they aren't.
Another point that is not usually considered: update your gamelist, preferably with an external software such as Skraper or ARRM:
- Skraper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G388Gc6kkRs&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=22&ab_channel=Recalbox
- ARRM: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager
Also, if you just want to use MAME 2015 ROMS, you don't need to create a subfolder, just put them in the SHARE/roms/mame folder and set the default emulator to MAME 2015 in the advanced settings like you said you already did.
Check all this, and if it still doesn't work, please report:
- None ROM works? Or are you just trying with 1 specific game?
- Only MAME doesn't work?
- You say that MAME works, but you don't make it clear if the ROMS are recognized or not, you don't even say if there is an error or if it crashes or what happens, make it clearer and if an error appears, describe it or attach it prints.
PimpyJoe
None ROM works? yes some work.
Or are you just trying with 1 specific game? no.
Only MAME doesn't work? no snes, n64 both work but i’m just trying to get mame to work.
You say that MAME works, but you don't make it clear if the ROMS are recognized or not, you don't even say if there is an error or if it crashes or what happens, make it clearer and if an error appears, describe it or attach it prints. yes the roms are listed well most of them. the error is it just restarts itself after choosing a game.
i d/led the roms off a Torrent site and got it from a retro ROM website. they said it was .160 or 2015. they are a complete non-merge set. as for resetting it and delete all the configurations I only edited recalbox.conf by adding 2 lines and creating the two overload files.
Also in the instructions it says you can have different romsets if you put them in different folders. that’s what I was going to do. I have romset .220 also with half the .chd files i would rather use but there’s not even a core for it. I’ll have to get it if it’s even available.
I will look at your directions and use the program Romulus and see what I have then get back to you. thanks for the help.
Zing
@pimpyjoe I recommend that you only make subfolders after you get it working.
Sorry, I don't think I was clear on the question: do any MAME 2015 ROMs work?
You mentioned .chd files, these are special files and these ROMS are more heavy, please test with some more "simple" ROMS without .chd files.
Have you checked your BIOS?
You have downloaded a ROMS package, but you have updated your gamelist yourself, or are you using a gamelist that came with it (imagine that there is a possibility to set the core by ROM if this is configured in the gamelist, even if you set the core to the emulator, the specific ROM configuration is what is considered).