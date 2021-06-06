@pimpyjoe I don't know what modifications you've tried to make, I'm afraid that maybe in your attempts you've configured something that might conflict, so I recommend that you delete these configuration overload files, and just in case do a factory reset (option available in the advanced menu). Factory reset will not delete any personal files, but it will erase all your custom settings.

From here we'll assume you've done the above, and you're on a clean install of the latest official Recalbox release.

First point to be considered: Arcade emulators require that the game's ROMSET needs to be the same as the core (the MAME 2015 core will run ROMS from the Mame2015 ROMSET, ie: MAME 0.160).

My first question then: are you sure you have a ROMSET MAME 2015 (MAME 0.160)? Are you sure the ROMS are in the correct format? Maybe you're not getting it to work because you think they're MAME 2015 ROMs and they're not, or, they're in the wrong format (we have to consider this possibility, even if it might not be).

Second point to consider: The BIOS. You didn't mention at any time if you checked the BIOS, some emulators require BIOS, some optional, some mandatory, make sure you have ALL MAME BIOS to make sure this is not the problem.

To ensure that your ROMSET is correct, it is necessary to use software such as ROMULUS or CLMAMEPRO (yes, these are programs that are a bit complex to learn how to use, that's why many users download ROMS packages on the internet, but the only one guaranteed way is you use these programs):

If you are SURE you have MAME 2015 ROMS and you don't do this procedure, no problem. The problem is if you BELIEVE they are MAME 2015 ROMS and they aren't.

Another point that is not usually considered: update your gamelist, preferably with an external software such as Skraper or ARRM:

Also, if you just want to use MAME 2015 ROMS, you don't need to create a subfolder, just put them in the SHARE/roms/mame folder and set the default emulator to MAME 2015 in the advanced settings like you said you already did.

Check all this, and if it still doesn't work, please report: