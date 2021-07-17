Hey,

Has anyone ever considered adding Phone games on the catalogue? I'd imagine it's not easy since there might not be one emulator that can run all of them since they are tied to each phone's operating system. Than again, I don't know much about emulation. I just know that when it comes to old school gaming, a lot of people have forgotten about classic phone games. and I am not just talking about "Snake", or "Space Impact".

A lot of my friends owned, or had heard about certain mobile games such as "Bounce" or "Tower Bloxx" because they existed on a lot of phones. There are also a lot of weird cases where a phone would have a port of a classic game on there, such as contra, pac-man, rollercoaster tycoon, or guitar hero.

However Most people my age have fond memories on an obscure game that just happened to be on their phone, a game they never wanted but still used as a time killer on the bus or on the toilet. A game they might have never heard about ever since their phone broke. These old phones had weird, yet creative little gems on them and seem to be lost in time. I really wish I could explore this uncharted catalogue.

I was reading up on this on Reddit and found that these games are in quite some danger because due to the lack of preservation, some could become lost for ever. I don't know if there is a straight forward way to add these to Recalbox but if anything, I am happy to spread awareness.