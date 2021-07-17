Old flip phone games
Hey,
Has anyone ever considered adding Phone games on the catalogue? I'd imagine it's not easy since there might not be one emulator that can run all of them since they are tied to each phone's operating system. Than again, I don't know much about emulation. I just know that when it comes to old school gaming, a lot of people have forgotten about classic phone games. and I am not just talking about "Snake", or "Space Impact".
A lot of my friends owned, or had heard about certain mobile games such as "Bounce" or "Tower Bloxx" because they existed on a lot of phones. There are also a lot of weird cases where a phone would have a port of a classic game on there, such as contra, pac-man, rollercoaster tycoon, or guitar hero.
However Most people my age have fond memories on an obscure game that just happened to be on their phone, a game they never wanted but still used as a time killer on the bus or on the toilet. A game they might have never heard about ever since their phone broke. These old phones had weird, yet creative little gems on them and seem to be lost in time. I really wish I could explore this uncharted catalogue.
I was reading up on this on Reddit and found that these games are in quite some danger because due to the lack of preservation, some could become lost for ever. I don't know if there is a straight forward way to add these to Recalbox but if anything, I am happy to spread awareness.
I'd imagine it's not easy since there might not be one emulator that can run all of them since they are tied to each phone's operating system.
Recalbox is an open source operating system, which has EmulationStation as a front-end, and in most systems the Retroach emulator, which uses Libretro Cores, no emulator or game is added to Recalbox if it is not open source .
The developer team is small, and has a lot of work.
All in all, I find it difficult to have an open source emulator with a libretro core that is easy for the small team to integrate.
@apolysus do you know any free, open-source emulator that can runs such games ?
@oyyodams Well it's mostly Java based, so I would suggest "K-Emulator".
There is also Midp2Exe or "Microemulator" which is Opensource but can have some graphical problems.