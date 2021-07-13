Recalbox is amazing! But it only worked once
Recalbox is amazing except... it only worked once for me. I did shutdown properly but now its just stuck in the Recalbox logo with the Pacman ghosts.
- Search all over and tried all sorts of terminal commands (
killall emulationstation,
es start, etc) and still stuck at logo
- Re-imaged the SD card multiple times on 3 different cards. Still stuck at logo.
- Power and cable are not an issue
I cannot understand why 3 different cards and fresh installs will produce the same result. It's a Pi 2 model, attached with a wifi usb dongle and Logitech keyboard.
Any ideas?
@yoko Hi,
This may be related to this bug: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1774
Will be fixed soon.
Thanks @oyyodams . That issue gave me an idea to remove to wifi dongle and for some reason it worked now. Going to keep it off in the meantime until it happens again or until the next update of Recalbox comes out.