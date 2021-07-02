@levy82 I'm not sure you're editing the right file, not even the right way, see if that doesn't help you:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21821/smb-not-working-in-recalbox-v7-0

If it doesn't work, you need to give more information so someone can help you:

What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?

Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready-made?

Did this setting never work, or did it stop working after a specific time?

How are you turning off your Recalbox? (It is necessary to turn off securely via the menu for the settings to be saved)

Are you sure you flashed Recalbox correctly? Are other settings saved?

As you are on a PC, if possible, test flashing the system on a pendrive and check if it works, the problem may be a defective hard drive, or a corrupted file.