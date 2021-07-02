Samba settings reset after shutdown
levy82
Hello,
I have facing issues with samba server settings and i want to ask your help.
The problem is when i want to access the samba share folder (under linux mint) i got this error "Failed to retrieve share list from server".
The problem is solved by adding the 2 lines below to smb.conf file.
client min protocol = NT1
server min protocol = NT1
My problem is that the smb.conf file always returns it's original state (and the added lines disappears) after i shutdown the PC and start it again. My Recalbox setup is a PC setup on HDD.
What i need to do to make the changes permanent?
Thank you, and sorry for my poor english.
Zing
@levy82 I'm not sure you're editing the right file, not even the right way, see if that doesn't help you:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21821/smb-not-working-in-recalbox-v7-0
If it doesn't work, you need to give more information so someone can help you:
- What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready-made?
- Did this setting never work, or did it stop working after a specific time?
- How are you turning off your Recalbox? (It is necessary to turn off securely via the menu for the settings to be saved)
- Are you sure you flashed Recalbox correctly? Are other settings saved?
As you are on a PC, if possible, test flashing the system on a pendrive and check if it works, the problem may be a defective hard drive, or a corrupted file.