New pi4 build just hangs at recalbox title screen...
boxallw67 last edited by
Never gets to the loading Emulation station screen. Anyway to troubleshoot????
Zing Global moderator Translator
@boxallw67 With so little information, it's hard to help.
Give as much information as possible:
- Have you tried both HDMI ports? Have you tested another HDMI cable?
- Have you tested it on another TV?
- Are you using a case? Which? Have you tried without?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready-made?
- Have you upgraded or is this first time using the system?
- How did you flash the image?
- What is your SD card? Have you tested it with another one?
boxallw67 last edited by
@boxallw67 Solved...keeps booting if plugged into HDMI port 2! Damn weird.