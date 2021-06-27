ScreenScraper gets information about the game but does not download some media files
Hi, As in the subject: Screenscraper downloads the game information but does not download some media files (video, cover).
Looking at the GAMELIST.XML file there are ":"
<video>media/videos/Dance : UK eXtra TraX_53409a526c3542b933df9422f3ebc22b.mp4</video>
<thumbnail>media/thumbnails/Dance : UK eXtra TraX_164f2595a055828135b0307e3d5bcec0.png</thumbnail>
<image>media/images/Dance : UK eXtra TraX_765751b529b4359d08a94cb108ba26a3.png</image>
I guess that the file can not contain in the name ":" that's why it is not downloaded!
It appears only on some games.
How to solve this problem?
Best regards.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@grassini The best option is to rename your files: it's not recommended to have some special characters in the rom name. As example, at No-Intro, accents are not allowed in rom names following their naming convention.
It is not difficult to find programs that serve to rename files in batch, and are fast and easy to use, search on google.
@zing said in ScreenScraper gets information about the game but does not download some media files:
rename files in batch
Ok, but my main file has no characters that are NOT allowed, is like "Dance - UK eXtra TraX (UK).chd" so why screenscraper trying adding name like "Dance : UK eXtra TraX_53409a526c3542b933df9422f3ebc22b.mp4" ???
Zing
@zing Thx ...