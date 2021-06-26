Hi,

I‘ve updated from RB 7.1.1 to 7.2.2. Everything seems to work fine. Also 8bitdo controllers, thanks for that!

The only issue I have, not any controller works for PSX (PCSX_REARMED), even not the original PS4 Controller. In all other systems, all controllers work fine. What could be the reason?

Edit: Emulator functions like forward, load, save,… are working, though. Just controlling the games fail.