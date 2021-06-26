Controllers not working for PSX in RB 7.2.2
Hi,
I‘ve updated from RB 7.1.1 to 7.2.2. Everything seems to work fine. Also 8bitdo controllers, thanks for that!
The only issue I have, not any controller works for PSX (PCSX_REARMED), even not the original PS4 Controller. In all other systems, all controllers work fine. What could be the reason?
Edit: Emulator functions like forward, load, save,… are working, though. Just controlling the games fail.
@lhari84 The first thing to do in this case is after the update, after finding the problem, do a factory reset available through advanced settings (you won't lose any personal files like ROMs/BIOS/scrapes/saves, but you will lose all custom settings).
If that doesn't work, check if none of the PSX games work, or if there are just a few, as some games need special settings, see:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24428/no-controller-in-psx-games-tomb-raider
@zing Factory reset fixed it, thanks!