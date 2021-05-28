No Controller in PSX Games (Tomb Raider)
-
Dear developers,
I am having issues with my Recalbox since the last update. Both of my controllers are correctly connected and displayed in EmulationStation. They also work well when playing SNES or NES games but if I try to play the PSX version of Tomb Raider, it tells me that there is no controller connected. I can get back to the EmulationStation with my Hotkey combination though, but I can’t play the game.
By the way: How can I reset the controller mapping?
Best regards,
Torm
-
barbudreadmon
@tormentor667 see https://forum.recalbox.com/post/169297 maybe ?
-
@barbudreadmon no but I was able to fix the problem by setting a different emulator for the game.
-
@barbudreadmon something seems to have changed in the recent update though.
My controllers are working for all various platforms and games, even for some PSX games but for some it doesn’t - it worked before the latest update though.
The games in question are mostly analog stick games so I guess somethings wrong with the drivers or input settings since the update.
Can someone investigate this issue any further?
-
Pitch64 Global moderator
@tormentor667 which core and board are you using?
-
@pitch64 psx rearmed on a Pi4. On Reddit I read that a few people had exactly the same Problem. They solved it by making a factory reset and that’s what I did - and it works again.
Still no idea what went wrong.