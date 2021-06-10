@xtreemsurf What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?

Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy it installed?

Did you do a clean install, or did you update your system?

Never worked, or stopped working?

What is the exact model of the wifi dongle?

Does the dongle work on this computer on another operating system?

Is there a process to actually install the USB WiFi adapter drivers

It is not possible to install any drivers in Recalbox, and if you have compatible hardware, it is not necessary either.

I’ve tried all the “fixes”

Sorry, but if you want help, you need to be clearer, you need to detail exactly what you've tried, otherwise we won't really know if you've tried everything or not, if you've tried it right or not (let's face it, if you've tried all the fixes and it doesn't work, so there's nothing else to do, if you're looking for help, and because you imagine you might not have done all yet...).