Libretro MAME 0.230 Setup Help
Hello!
I have a complete Mame 0.230 set and am running Recalbox with a decently powerful X86_64 PC. I'd like to use the Libretro Mame version as it supports the 0.230 set. However games keep launching with Mame2003 Plus.
I have tried the following without luck:
Create a folder named mame under /recalbox/share/roms/mame/
- Place all the rom files under /recalbox/share/roms/mame/mame/
- create a file name .recalbox.conf within /recalbox/share/roms/mame/mame/
- add the following lines to that file:
- mame.emulator=libretro
- mame.core=mame
Edit recalbox.conf through the web browser configure tool
- add the following lines:
- mame.emulator=libretro
- mame.core=mame
- Edit Advanced emulator configuration and change the default emulator from Mame 2003 Plus to Mame
Even after all these changes games keep launching with Mame 2003 Plus. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@updawg What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy it installed?
Did you do a clean install, or did you update your system?
@Zing 7.2.1 Reloaded
I downloaded the image from the recalbox website and flashed using the Raspberry Pi Imager for Windows.
This was a fresh install.
Whenever I click on a rom and go to edit menu of the rom it always shows Mame 2003 Plus as the default emulator.
Thanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
Edit Advanced emulator configuration and change the default emulator from Mame 2003 Plus to Mame
This is the only thing that needs to be done to work.
Do you have the possibility to install the System on a USB stick and test with the system completely clean, adding just some MAME ROMS for testing, along with the BIOS needed for MAME?
Another point that is not usually considered:
You have a ROM package, but you have updated your gamelist yourself, or are you using a gamelist that came with it (imagine that there is a possibility to set the core by ROM if this is configured in the gamelist, even if you set the core to the emulator, the specific ROM configuration is what is considered).
Update your gamelist, preferably with an external software such as Skraper or ARRM: