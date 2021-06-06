Recalbox Raspberry official fan support
-
HI,
Does the current version of Recalbox support temperature control with the official Raspberry case fan?
https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-4-case-fan/
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@arne Helo!
Theoretically, it should work. But unfortunately it is necessary to test to be sure.
I don't have this case, and we depend on users' feedback to know the compatibility of all hardware.
The cases that are officially compatible are on this list:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/case
Recalbox's partner store is kubbi.fr (French, as is the Recalbox project), the products they sell categorized as Recalbox is because they are compatible:
https://www.kubii.fr/221-recalbox
-
@zing Hi Thanks.
My understanding is that the fan speed is controlled by output on GPIO 14. Is it possible that this will work?
-
The fan speed is Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) controlled on GPIO14. This is software controlled by the system so the software will need to support this.
I'll order one to test and will report back.