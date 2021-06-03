UNSOLVED Recalbox 7.2.1 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller setup for Super Mario 64
highjeans last edited by
I wanted to play Super Mario 64 on the Recalbox on my raspberry pi 3b. The default controls would not work as I could not crouch or even jump. Can you please let me know what the correct configuration is? I configured a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for this.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@highjeans The N64 emulator is one of the less optimized emulators, it requires a lot of hardware for an acceptable performance, to run on an RPi3 it is practically necessary to overclock it.
Also, the N64 controller is one of the most annoying to set up (because it's a very unique controller).
See if this helps:
highjeans last edited by
@zing What amount should I overclock the pi3 for good performance? Also what temps would overclocking it give?
Zing Global moderator Translator
What amount should I overclock the pi3 for good performance?
That depends a lot on the game. Some games, not even overclocked the RPi3 will run at full speed. You need to test.
Also what temps would overclocking it give?
Sorry, but I don't have this information.
Overclocking is a useful and valid feature, very common among users, but I can't guarantee it won't affect your Rpi. Overclocking has a risk, so the user has to be aware of the risk and do it on their own, always remembering to have a fan to ensure that the RPi will not overheat.