How to change hotkey combinations in Retroarch
-
Hey everyone,
I wanna play N64 games. In order to keep my save files, retroarch needs to be properly closed, otherwise my save games will be deleted.
For this purpose I need to enter the retroarch menu via a hotkey combination (hotkey + ButtonX).
I can change (or disable) the hotkey manually using the retroachcustom.cfg and this will be saved. However, if I change the other button for the hotkey combination (eg. ButtonX -> ButtonY) this setting will be overridden when opening retroarch again.
I'm using the input remap when starting retroarch with the Mupen64Plus_Next core but this shouldn't make a difference right?
Is there any opportunity to make changes to the hotkeys? I would like to disable every hotkey option except of entering the retroarch menu.
Btw, I also have a similar issue when I'm trying to use different graphic plugins. These options are also not saved.
Thanks in advance!
-
btw, I'm using the current version of recalbox (7.2.1 Reloaded) with a raspberry pi 4b
-
clkgames last edited by
@jabba90 you can have a Select+Start combo for entering Retroarch menu for instance.
To do this, go to /recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config and add the following line for each core configuration file:
input_menu_toggle_gamepad_combo = "4"
where "4" is combo Select + Start
This configuration can be changed while running retroach as well.
Regards,
John
-
@clkgames Awesome thanks!