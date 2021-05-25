Favourites List populates without preloaded Cores/Games
-
m627 last edited by
Hello
I favourited a bunch of the preloaded games like Quake, Doom, etc. But on reboot they don't appear in my favourites list.. Is there a setting that could be filtering them out that I've hit?
From the log I noticed that my
favourite systemis created and 2 games from nes and snes are added. Are the preloaded games not added because they haven't been added to their system yet? Or is this log typical behaviour..
Thank you
[1980/01/01 02:00:24.018] (INFO ) : [System] Gamelist load time: 1891ms [1980/01/01 02:00:24.018] (INFO ) : [System] Creating favorite system [1980/01/01 02:00:24.019] (WARN!) : [System] Get 1 favorites for nes! [1980/01/01 02:00:24.019] (WARN!) : [System] Get 1 favorites for snes! [1980/01/01 02:00:24.036] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from 2048 into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from cavestory into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from dinothawr into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from doom into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from mrboom into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from quake into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from rickdangerous into Ports [1980/01/01 02:00:24.037] (WARN!) : [System] Add games from wolfenstein3d into Ports
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@m627 Pre-installed games cannot be favored because they are on a read-only partition, this was done to facilitate users who, as soon as they installed the system, excluded all pre-installed games to maintain only a personal selection of games, so the developers created the option to hide pre-installed games.
You'll notice that these games can not be deleted or edited in general.
I highlight that it is not possible to hide all pre-installed games, as you can see here:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23882/hide-pre-installed-does-not-hide-ports
But, from what you mentioned, you want to favor DOOM and Quake, I recommend that you add the full version of these games, and favorite the full version. See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23412/ports-quake-trouble-in-recalbox-7
You can open an issue about this if you wish:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues