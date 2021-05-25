@m627 Pre-installed games cannot be favored because they are on a read-only partition, this was done to facilitate users who, as soon as they installed the system, excluded all pre-installed games to maintain only a personal selection of games, so the developers created the option to hide pre-installed games.

You'll notice that these games can not be deleted or edited in general.

I highlight that it is not possible to hide all pre-installed games, as you can see here:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23882/hide-pre-installed-does-not-hide-ports

But, from what you mentioned, you want to favor DOOM and Quake, I recommend that you add the full version of these games, and favorite the full version. See if this helps:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23412/ports-quake-trouble-in-recalbox-7

You can open an issue about this if you wish:

https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues