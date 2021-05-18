Wrong mapping for DragonRise Generic USB
Hi,
it's already some kind of ritual for me to always correct the mapping for my DragonRise N64 controllers to get them working properly for mupen64. For that, I've just changed the mapping in InputAutoCfg.ini.
Since RC6 it was even necessary to do the changes in the mupen64plus.cfg by setting the controller mode to 0.
Unfortunately, Recalbox 7 seems to be even more aggresive with settings and system files restoring, even if the default configs in share_init/system/configs/mupen64/InputAutoCfg.ini will be overwritten.
So my question is, will it be possible to correct the mapping of the controller brand mentioned above?
The correct mapping and settings are as followed:
AnalogDeadzone = 4096,4096
AnalogPeak = 32768,32768
DPad R = hat(0 Right)
DPad L = hat(0 Left)
DPad D = hat(0 Down)
DPad U = hat(0 Up)
Start = button(9)
Z Trig = button(7)
B Button = button(8)
A Button = button(6)
C Button R = button(1)
C Button L = button(3)
C Button D = button(2)
C Button U = button(0)
R Trig = button(5)
L Trig = button(4)
Mempak switch =
Rumblepak switch =
X Axis = axis(0-,0+)
Y Axis = axis(1-,1+)
I don't want to set the controller mode all the time via ssh just because some friends come over for an N64 party and use their own controller which will be recognized and are mapped properly in the AutoCfg.
Many thanks.
@zing Thanks for your feedback. The auto-detection of this controller just works fine, so this is not an issue. I guess the real issue is, that this controller comes with different internal key mappings.
I can see i.e. that for some people the Start button is mapped to button (7), button (8), or for me even (button (9).
Maybe I shouldn't have chosen this controller at all.
@inter5tella Have you tried with another core?
@zing For now I did only tested on GlideN64 and Rice on Mupen64plus (I'm on a Rpi3b+). But isn't the controller mapping related to the emu (mupen) itself? Because, I can see that that the settings and mapping files are managed by it.
@inter5tella But you have the standalone emulator and the libretro version, in the links I quoted informs you how to change in both cases, as there are differences.