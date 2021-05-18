Hi,

it's already some kind of ritual for me to always correct the mapping for my DragonRise N64 controllers to get them working properly for mupen64. For that, I've just changed the mapping in InputAutoCfg.ini.

Since RC6 it was even necessary to do the changes in the mupen64plus.cfg by setting the controller mode to 0.

Unfortunately, Recalbox 7 seems to be even more aggresive with settings and system files restoring, even if the default configs in share_init/system/configs/mupen64/InputAutoCfg.ini will be overwritten.

So my question is, will it be possible to correct the mapping of the controller brand mentioned above?

The correct mapping and settings are as followed:

AnalogDeadzone = 4096,4096

AnalogPeak = 32768,32768

DPad R = hat(0 Right)

DPad L = hat(0 Left)

DPad D = hat(0 Down)

DPad U = hat(0 Up)

Start = button(9)

Z Trig = button(7)

B Button = button(8)

A Button = button(6)

C Button R = button(1)

C Button L = button(3)

C Button D = button(2)

C Button U = button(0)

R Trig = button(5)

L Trig = button(4)

Mempak switch =

Rumblepak switch =

X Axis = axis(0-,0+)

Y Axis = axis(1-,1+)

I don't want to set the controller mode all the time via ssh just because some friends come over for an N64 party and use their own controller which will be recognized and are mapped properly in the AutoCfg.

Many thanks.