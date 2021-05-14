Issue with scph1001.bin bios - checksum correct but red cross
-
Hello all,
I am new into Recalbox and I get some an issue with the Bios for Playstation 1.
Based on this documentation:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/emulators/consoles/playstation-1
I placed the 'scph1001.bin' file in the indicated folder, and the checksum seems correct, based on this wiki page:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/emulateurs/consoles-de-salon/playstation-1/pcsx-rearmed
So checksum is dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d , but I get the red cross anyway:
I uploaded 4 other PSX bios (scph5500.bin , scph5501, scph5502 and scph7001), and they all have green ticks.
=> As result, some PSX games are running, some other ones are not.
-
@gazza8 Please do not consider the information of the webmanager, it is outdated and some information is not accurate at this time.
Use Recalbox's internal BIOS checker, available from the Emulationstation menu.
-
Pitch64 Global moderator
As the bios section is removed on 7.2, I assume you are using 7.1 or below. Please upgrade to the latest version to get any viable support. Thank you
-
Thanks for your feedback.
I just updated to the latest version and:
- scph1001.bin bios has now green tick
- scph101.bin has still red tick
But same games, same results as before:
Breath of Fire, Legend of Mana and Castlevania SOTN are running, Final Fantasy 7 is not.
Could it be related to something else than the BIOS? By the way, is it possible to know which bios a game does need? For instance: Legend of Mana requires scph5500
?
-
scph101.bin has still red tick
So either you have the wrong md5 in this file, or it is renamed wrong (it is case sensitive).
is it possible to know which bios a game does need? For instance: Legend of Mana requires scph5500?
I don't know which ROM requires which BIOS, but if the game doesn't work, and you're missing a BIOS, first test adding the correct BIOS, if that doesn't work then we'll try other possibilities.
-
Thank you @zing for your prompt and clear feedback.
Good news, now I have all bios with green tick!
Final Fantasy 7 still does not start, but even worse neither does Legend of Mana (which was running fine before update of Recalbox).
Well, this is another issue, so let's consider this topic as resolved and closed.
Thanks again for your support.
-
which was running fine before update of Recalbox
You probably have some configuration conflict from an earlier version, I recommend that you update your gamelists (to be more agile, use external software such as Skraper or ARRM ).
In addition, in these cases it is recommended do a factory reset (option available through advanced settings since version 7.2), you will not lose any personal data, but the system will delete all customized configuration files, if there is any configuration conflicting, it will be eliminated.