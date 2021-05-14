Hello all,

I am new into Recalbox and I get some an issue with the Bios for Playstation 1.

Based on this documentation:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/emulators/consoles/playstation-1

I placed the 'scph1001.bin' file in the indicated folder, and the checksum seems correct, based on this wiki page:

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/emulateurs/consoles-de-salon/playstation-1/pcsx-rearmed

So checksum is dc2b9bf8da62ec93e868cfd29f0d067d , but I get the red cross anyway:

I uploaded 4 other PSX bios (scph5500.bin , scph5501, scph5502 and scph7001), and they all have green ticks.

=> As result, some PSX games are running, some other ones are not.